Dharmendra Jore: Walk out; it's now or never

The Shiv Sena must show the courage to exit the BJP governments if it wants to prove a point to voters



All eyes are on Uddhav to see if he uses Sena's annual Dussehra rally to make important announcements/policy changes, like his late father used to do. Representation pic

The Shiv Sena claims copyright a line in Marathi - "karun daakhavla" (we did it) - unmindful of the fact that it has become a tool to chide the Sainiks. The line is used, mostly by Sena detractors, with the sole purpose of ridiculing Sena chieftain Uddhav Thackeray, whenever he fails to deliver on promises or lacks determination in practising his intentions.

And since the Sena has promised yet again to break ties with the BJP, what it has been assuring repeatedly ever since it joined the governments, party supporters and political observers have been chorusing "just do it", a famous tagline that an advertising legend wrote for a footwear company 29 years ago. Wags among media persons say in jest that the footwear's brand name, if tweaked to suit, would sound like a line in Hindi - "nai kiyaa" (didn't do it). That again is seen as doubting Uddhav's intentions.

The point I'm trying to make here is that Sena's oft-made threat has become a matter of ridicule yet again, instead of serious political talk. Still, I have chosen to deal with the subject because I think the Sena stands a chance of facing the voters in the next polls if it breaks away from the ally soon; if not now, then never. The Sena will have at least 18 months to build before facing the next Lok Sabha elections, and if clubbed together, then the state Assembly polls as well.

Of loyalty and morality

Sena's stance that its loyalty is not linked to the BJP appears timely when it raises voice against the government, takes to the streets and shouts slogans that violate BJP's top leadership. It happened on Saturday when the Sena staged agitations.

But do such incidents ring alarm bells for the BJP, who claims to be sitting pretty in power? Not really. Because the BJP strongly believes that it had bought the loyalty of influential people in the Sena the day it formed government in December 2014.

Many in Sena endorse BJP's viewpoint; they feel that the biggest mistake their leadership ever made after sitting in the Opposition for over a month was to join the government. "Imagine what would have been today's scene with the BJP at the receiving end? We would have been the largest Opposition party fighting for people's causes. What moral ground do we have now in fighting against a government that we are part of?" a senior Sena MLA asked me the other day.

He has a strong point, and his opinion is not isolated; it has an alarming presence in the Sena. He says Uddhav is well aware of these sentiments.

Unrelenting BJP

While it continues to confuse and annoy Uddhav, and, at times, render him helpless, the BJP has decided to mount a scathing attack on the Sena. It has angered Sainiks by preparing itself to induct Uddhav's bete noire Narayan Rane. The ex-CM, if taken into the BJP fold, would have a no-holds-barred bout with the Sena president. BJP's prime motive is to reduce the Sena to minnows, by hook or by crook.

Assuming that Uddhav does know BJP's ploy, what is he expected to do next? Bargain against his so-called nuisance value for getting extra share in power? Or continue to be a laughing stock by making loud statements and issuing incessant threats to withdraw support? Or simply sit in Opposition for offering voters an alternative to the BJP?

Being a staunch Hindutva party, the Sena shares a common thread with the BJP. Both believe in muhurat - an auspicious day and time. For Uddhav's late father, the party's annual Dussehra rally would be an appropriate day to bring forth a policy change and appeal to Sainiks to implement it.

It's now Uddhav who the Sainiks look up to and expect to be as astute and ruthless as his father. They would go home disappointed if "hollow" statements are made yet again and no real action initiated.

And if the Sainiks' wish comes true at the legendary rally at Shivaji Park, then this Dussehra will certainly inject a robust spice shot into the state's stale politics.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com