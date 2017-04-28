Dhinakaran and friend probed in bribery case

TTV Dhinakaran. Pics/PTI

Chennai/New Delhi: Ruling AIADMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, arrested by Delhi Police for alleged bribery, was flown here on Thursday for further investigation. Soon after landing at the Chennai airport, Dhinakaran was taken to Rajaji Bhavan.

Dhinakaran is the nephew of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, who is in jail in Bengaluru after being convicted for corruption. Delhi Police also flew down Dinakaran's friend Mallikarjuna to Chennai along with the former. The Delhi Police arrested Dhinakaran on charge of trying to pay Rs 50 crore as bribe to Election Commission officials through middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who has also been arrested.



Mallikarjuna

Police would search Dhinakaran and Mallikarjuna's residences and also analyse their computers and bank statements to get more possible leads to establish their involvement in the bribery case. A Delhi police officer said, "We want to establish the route through which Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna came in contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar."