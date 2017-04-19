Dhinakaran cautious; says MLAs meet not show of strength

Chennai: Beleaguered AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran today struck a conciliatory note, saying he had no problem with the merger of rival party factions and felt that the rebellion against him was due to some "fear".

The Deputy General Secretary of the V K Sasikala faction of AIADMK also said he has "stepped aside" last night itself in the interest of the party and made it clear that the MLAs' meet called by him was not a show of strength.

"They might have done this (revolt) due to some fear. May be there was some dissatisfaction against me. But I don't know," he told reporters.

However, none of the actions should affect the party and its government and he was even "stepping aside" in their interest, Dhinakaran said.

The Deputy General Secretary and nephew of Sasikala said the MLAs' meeting called by him later today should not be seen as a show of strength. "All MLAs have been asked to come. It is not a show of strength," he said.

Replying to a question on quitting the party post, Dhinakaran said he was appointed by the General Secretary, (Sasikala), and he has to consult her before deciding on the matter. He indicated Sasikala was not apprised of the developments. "How can someone inside the jail be informed," he asked.

Revolting against jailed AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran, senior Tamil Nadu Ministers last night decided to keep them out of the party and government saying people and party workers were against the two.

The announcement came on a day when Panneerselvam camp made it clear there can be no talks on a possible merger of the warring factions till the Sasikala family continued to helm the party.

Dhinakaran, who had earlier welcomed the idea of expelled leaders such as Panneerselvam coming back to the party, said he had no problems with a possible merger of the factions now headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

"I am not against the merger," he said. Asked if he was being "targeted" by way of Income Tax raids on Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and countermanding of the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll, he said "may be."

Putting up a brave face, he said he will tackle the situation."They can maximum put me behind bars. If that is my destiny, I will face it and come out," he added.

Earlier, Dhinakaran said none in the party were against him, asserting that all party MLAs stood behind him.

"There is no opposition to me in the party," he said.