Dhinakaran questioned in EC official bribery case



Dhinakaran at the Delhi Crime Branch office on Saturday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran was on Saturday questioned by the police here over an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol and the related money trail. It is learnt that an ACP ranked investigating officer quizzed Dhinakaran, the nephew of jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala.

"Dhinakaran is being asked about the money trail, his association with Sukesh (Chandrasekar) and whether he has met any Election Commission official or not. After this, there is high possibility of cross-questioning of the two," a senior police official said.

"Dhinakaran's law­yers were not allowed to accompany him during the questioning, which began at around 3 pm at its Chanakyapuri Inter State Cell office amid tight security. His call logs, WhatsApp messages and SMSes are being examined," police said.

Dhinakaran came under the scanner after the arrest of alleged middleman Sukesh. The leader, however, maintai­ns he doesn't know Sukesh.