DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2017: Kerala HSE, Class 12th Results 2017 to be announced on May 4 on keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala State Board is likely to announce Kerala HSE Result 2017 tomorrow (May 4) on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala12.jagranjosh.com

Students can check their Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2017 will be available on official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - kerala12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the required details

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Kerala Board 12th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The 12th Class results of Kerala are monitored by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which conducts SSLC and HSC examination.