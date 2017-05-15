DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2017: Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2017 to be declared today on keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala State Board is likely to be announced Kerala HSE Result 2017 today (May 15) after 2:00 pm on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2017 will be available on official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - kerala12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the required details

>> Click on the button submit to register your details.

>> save and take the print out of the Kerala Board 12th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The marksheet will be delivered to the students after the declaration of Kerala Board Results. The 12th Class results of Kerala are monitored by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which conducts SSLC and HSC examination.