Dhulagarh riots: Police stops BJP from entering district

Party blocks the road in protest, says state govt 'aiding fundamentalists'



Video grab of the BJPâÂÂÂÂdelegation being stopped from entering Dhulagarh in Howrah district, by WB police officials. Pic/Twitter



Howrah: A BJP central team was stopped by West Bengal police from entering the violence-hit area in Dhulagarh in Howrah on Saturday, after which it staged a road blockade, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of pursuing "appeasement politics".

The BJP delegation comprised party MPs Jagdambika Pal, Satpal Singh, state president Dilip Ghosh and its national secretary Rahul Sinha.

Cops told the delegation that they would not be allowed to proceed since prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC.

Angered by it, the BJP delegation along with one thousand odd supporters blocked the road in protest. Some BJP workers also blocked the busy Kolkata-Mumbai NH6. Both blockades were later lifted.

65

No. of people arrested for riots in Dhulagarh