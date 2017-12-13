Did drug dealer Bakul Chandaria communicated with his clients through YouTube?

Drug dealer Bakul Chandaria, 45, got the word out for his supplies in more ways than one, investigators have found

Drug dealer Bakul Chandaria, 45, got the word out for his supplies in more ways than one, investigators have found. The Khar resident allegedly communicated with clients through his YouTube channel and rave parties that he organised. The Anti Narcotics Cell arrested Chandaria on Saturday following the recovery of cocaine and LSD, collectively worth '12.48 lakh. It was then revealed that he was operating his drug racket under the guise of running a video library at Pali Hill in Bandra.



Arrested peddler Bakul Chandaria's was smitten with Bollywood celebrities and loved posting pictures he took with them

In a trance

According to ANC officials, in September 2013, Chandaria created a YouTube channel named Full Power on which he'd uploaded 18 trance music videos. Investigators suspect he communicated with clients and organise rave parties for them on the outskirts of Mumbai and Goa. Speaking to mid-day, Shivdeep Lande, DCP (ANC) said, "We have his YouTube links, which we will send to our cyber crime cell to get more details, only after that can we gain more clarity on our doubts." Apart from Full Power, he had another channel running under the banner of ArtistAloud on which he'd uploaded one devotional video. He is currently being probed about his YouTube channel.

ANC officials claim Chandaria also titled the videos with supposed code names for drugs; one such video is titled 'Om Shiva Trance Om'. ANC officials say peddlers mostly use pictures of gods or spiritual leaders on LSD dots. The ones in his possession had Lord Shiva on the cover, indicating he was hinting his clients about their availability.

Cocaine addict

Sources have also revealed that Chandaria is a cocaine addict. Cops have seized two of his cell phones that they are checking for his contacts. They will also request the call data records of the phones.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go