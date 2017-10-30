Did Mumbai police negligence kill canines that were to join dog squad?

In an unfortunate incident, three of the five canines that the Mumbai Police dog squad recently procured, died after battling for life at Parel's Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals. While doctors indicated severe emaciation and canine distemper as reason for the deaths, whistle-blower cop Sunil Toke has alleged that serious negligence and flouting of rules, while buying the dogs, also played a part.

Two young Labradors -- Rambo and Narco, and Harley, a Doberman -- died at the animal hospital in Parel in October. While Rambo was over two months old when he died, there is no clarity on the age of the other two since their post-mortem reports are yet to arrive. They were purchased a few weeks ago, along with Jack (Doberman) and Shayna (Labrador), by the Mumbai Police's dog squad under a recent move where the state released funds of R1.88 crore to buy 181 canines for the Mumbai police force.

A source said it was Rambo who first fell ill. After he died on October 10, Narco and Harley also developed health complications. They died in the third week of October.

In Rambo's case, doctors said that emaciation associated with gastroenteritis and complications with probable canine distemper appear to be the cause of death. But, a source said doctors had told the dog squad personnel that procuring young canines at an early age and separating them from their mothers could also have contributed to their worsening health. The pups were not vaccinated before the police purchased them.

Canine expert Sankalp Shar­ma said that the rule says, only puppies above three months should be procured for professional training. "Cops should also ensure that they are vaccinated beforehand, and conduct a thorough background check of the breeders to make sure that no inbreeding has taken place," said Sharma.

The order of the state's CID, Pune, to police commissionerates in Maharashtra, states the following basic, mandatory rules and conditions, while purchasing canines.

As per the order, accessed by mid-day, the canine's age should be around two months. Only high quality breeds should be purchased from a breeder registered with reputed establishments like, The Indian National Canine Club or The Canal Club of India. Before purchase, a vet should examine the canine's eyes, ears, nose and limbs.

Whistle-blower cop, head constable Toke, claimed that these guidelines were not adhered to while procuring the pups. "While a pup costs anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, in this case, the squad bought each for R22,000," he claimed. Toke further alleged that the two dogs, who are alive, are handicapped. "This indicates gross negligence in the examining and checking of their breeds and also, the credentials of the breeder," he said.

Sunil Toke, head constable

He further alleged that the Mumbai-based breeder from whom the pups were purchased is a relative of the in-charge of the dog squad. "An inquiry should be ordered by the authorities in this matter," he said.

Sources said that after the news of the death of the pups spread within the department, a senior crime branch officer gave the officials of the dog squad a dressing down. "The officer has ordered the squad to get the canine breeder to provide the Mumbai Police three canines as replacements," the source said.

When contacted, Sub-Inspector Rajaram Bhosale of the dog squad did not respond to phone calls or messages.