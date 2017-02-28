Did North Korea ministries plan assassination?

Seoul has alleged that authorities planned the Malaysian killing of Un's half-brother

Seoul: South Korean intelligence believes suspects wanted for the murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader included several officials who worked for the reclusive state's foreign and security ministries.

Kim Jong Nam was killed earlier this month by assassins using VX nerve agent. North Korea has not acknowledged the victim is Kim Jong Nam. South Korea intelligence agency officials have briefed lawmakers on the sensational killing of the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un.

"Among eight suspects, four are from the ministry of state security and two who actually took action are from the foreign ministry," said Lee Cheol-woo, one of the lawmakers briefed.