Did sexual harassment lead to Pune medical representative's suicide?

Pune: A week ago on February 22, when a 28-year-old medical representative committed suicide, the police initially chalked it up to her not being able to handle her mother’s death two years ago. However, as investigation into her phone and messages unfolded, it came to light that her suicide might have been rooted in something more sinister.

According to the police, she was allegedly being harassed by a marketing manager which drove her to take the extreme step. He is now reportedly on the run and can’t be traced.

Sister-in-law smells a rat

The suicide of the Jabalpur native at her Pune home in the posh Bavdhan Society came to light on February 22 at around 8.30 pm when she didn’t answer her phone and a friend came to check up on her and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

On Monday, the woman’s brother and his wife - both doctors - asked the police how they were pursuing the case and were told that she had committed suicide due to depression. Refuting the claim, they lodged a case against Ranjeet Mishra (38), the commercial and marketing head of a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Boehringer- Ingleheim that has an office in Pune, at the Hinjewadi police station.

The deceased’s sister-in-law said, "She met Mishra in Mumbai and their friendship carried on when she moved to Pune. They were also in a relationship initially, but when she realised he was married, she moved on. That’s when the harassment began and she was regularly made to work late and asked for sexual favours. Later, when she was about to get married, he threatened to ruin her reputation. When she decided to take the matter to the HR, he threatened to harm our medical careers."

Her sister-in-law added, "I was shocked when they claimed that she was depressed over her mother’s death because that was not the case at all. How can she still be depressed over something that happened two years ago? Even now, when we approached the firm for help, they claimed that they had constituted a committee for harassment, but that no action has been taken against him as he is on leave and his whereabouts are not known."

Police says

Assistant commissioner of police Vaishali Jadhav-Mane said, "We are investigating the case and Mishra is on run. We have asked the company people to provide his details and have laid a trap for him. He shall be arrested soon." Meanwhile, Boehringer's HR said, "No harassment has been brought to our notice and the matter is sub-judice."