Didn't damage Sabarimala flag post, it was a ritual: Devotees



The flag post that was damaged. Pic/Sabarimala Ayyappa temple official page on Facebook

Five devotees arrested for damaging a new gold-plated flag post consecrated at the famed Sabarimala temple here have denied sabotage charges and said what they did was a ritual, police said.

Inspector General Manoj Abraham said the five men from Vijaywada claimed they performed a traditional ritual, which they do to newly commissioned things when they threw a cloth dipped in mercury at the flag post on Sunday. "They say it's a customary ritual in their hometown."

Meanwhile, the flag mast has been repaired and restored to its old glory. The temple authorities have decided to strengthen security on the temple premises.

5 No. of people arrested for damaging the flag post at Sabarimala