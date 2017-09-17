Didn't like your meal on train? You can rate it on a tablet



Passengers will be asked to rate the food on the basis of quality, quantity, presentation, staff behaviour and overall satisfaction

A rant on social media may soon not be the only option for rail passengers unhappy with the food served to them on their journeys. Passengers on superfast trains such as Rajdhani and Shatabdi will soon be able to give instant feedback on a tablet that will be passed around passengers before they get off the train.

In this, passengers will be asked to rate different aspects of the food being served — on quality, quantity, presentation, staff behaviour and overall satisfaction — on a scale of 1-5.

If the rating is three or less, the passenger would be requested to elaborate. About 100 tablets have already been passed on.

The instant feedback system was tried on the Ahmedabad-Delhi Rajdhani on Saturday. Over the next few weeks, on-board supervisors of the railway's catering subsidiary, IRCTC will move around other premium trains as well before the system is formally launched on the Mumbai Rajdhani. Passengers will get a confirmation message on their mobile phones so that no one else can manipulate the feedback system.

100 No. of tablets in use now