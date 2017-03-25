Difficult to supply Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka



Representational Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka yesterday pleaded its inability in supplying Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in line with the Supreme Court's directive saying the state itself is facing a shortage of drinking water.

"There is no water for drinking purposes. If we had water we could have released. We have 3-4 tmc ft shortage to provide drinking water to Bengaluru, Mysuru and surrounding villages. Therefore, there is no question of releasing water," Water Resources Minister M B Patil said.

He was replying to a question on whether the state will release water to Tamil Nadu against the backdrop of the apex court directive.

Patil said the Karnataka government had also mentioned this before the apex court and that the state's legal team was working on the matter.

"There will not be any meeting (with the legal team) per se as of now," he said.