Dinakaran, AIADMK rebel file papers for RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran and O Panneerselvam-led rebel group's senior leader E Madhusudhanan yesterday filed their nominations for the R K Nagar Assembly constituency bypoll on April 12.

With the Election Commission freezing the party’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol and barring both groups from using the party name AIADMK after they staked claim to it, Dinakaran and Madhusudhanan will be contesting the bypoll on their ‘hat’ and ‘electric pole’ symbols respectively.

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Jayalalithaa and yesterday was the last day for the filing of nominations. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa also filed her nomination for the bypoll representing ‘MGR Amma Deepa Peravai’, floated by her after the demise of her aunt.

While the Sasikala group will contest the poll under the name - ‘AIADMK Aamma’ the rival camp will be known as ‘AIADMK (Puratchithalaivi Amma)’.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has no plans to extend support to any party in the forthcoming crucial RK Nagar bypoll. "My support is for no one in the coming elections," Rajinikanth tweeted.