Dinakaran appears before Delhi Police in bribery case



T.T.V. Dinakaran

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran today appeared before police here for questioning in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official for retaining the two leaves party symbol.

Dhinakaran arrived after 3 PM at the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri. There was heavy security outside the office and mediapersons weren't allowed to enter the premises.

The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been served summons by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.