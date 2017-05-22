Director of private college in Rajasthan booked for attempting to rape student



Representation pic

The director of a private college here was booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 21-year-old girl student, the police said.

According to the girl's father, Ramniwas Piploda, the director of the institute, had asked the girl to come to college for geography practical examination and allegedly attempted to rape her today, DSP Jai Singh Tanwar said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, Piploda was booked. A hunt is on to nab the accused who has fled the college, he said.