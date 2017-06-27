Disneyland map sketched by Walt Disney fetches over USD 700,000



Pic Courtesy/Van Eaton Galleries

The original, first-ever map of Disneyland sketched by Walt Disney in 1953 has been sold for a whopping $7,08,000 at an auction in the US. This made the work the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold at an auction.

The map — one of the most important drawings in Disney history — was created as part of an effort to secure funding to build Disneyland. It depicts areas of Disneyland that never materialised and some that took a very different form.

For example, the fairy-tale castle was originally positioned in a corner instead of the centre. The map, a pencil-and-ink drawing on paper, is roughly three by five feet. It was hastily sketched by Disney and his friend Herb Ryman over a weekend in September 1953.

Ron Clark, a collector had bought the map 40 years ago from a former Disney employee, Grenade Curran. Curran had noticed the map sitting in a corner of Walt Disney's office in 1955, and had taken it home as a memento.

1953 Year when the map was sketched by Walt Disney