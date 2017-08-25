Disqualification of 19 MLAs sought by government whip



The MLAs are supporting sidelined deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran

The ongoing tussle for power in the ruling AIADMK yesterday saw the government whip seeking disqualification of the 19 MLAs supporting sidelined deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, following their revolt against Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Chief government whip S Rajendran took up with the Assembly Speaker the issue of disqualification of all 19 legislators who met state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao two days ago. Rajendran said the MLAs had told the governor they were "withdrawing" support to the Palaniswami government. "Further, they have also addressed the media. This is anti-party (activity).

Since such an act implies voluntary relinquishing of membership, they are liable to be disqualified under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution," Rajendran said. Pointing this as well as a relevant Tamil Nadu anti-defection Act, he said he had sought disqualification of the 19 MLAs.