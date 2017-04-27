Diva railway sabotage case: Another iron beam found on rail track



The accused seen in CCTV footage at Sandhurst station, boarding a train with the beam

A few days after the police arrested five drug addicts in the Diva railway sabotage case, two other drug addicts have been arrested for the same reason — an iron beam was allegedly thrown by them on rail tracks. The 9 feet long iron beam was found on the railway track between Reay Road and Dockyard Road stations on Tuesday, and a major tragedy was averted as the alert motorman of a train, Anandkumar Upreti, saw it and stopped. But as the train was speeding, three coaches ran over it. The police arrested accused Mohar Ali Shukar Ali Sheikh (26) and Aziz Sheikh (48) within 12 hours of the beam being found.

Upreti later filed a complaint with the Wadala Government Railway Police.

Two arrested

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Dhanavte from the local Crime Branch of GRP told mid-day, "We were scanning CCTV footage of Sandhurst Road railway station, and found two people carrying an iron beam and getting into a train. We then arrested two people from the Reay Road area. The accused are drug addicts. who stole the beam from Sandhurst Road yard, and boarded a train. When they arrived between Dockyard Road station and Reay Road station, they threw it on the tracks to avoid police at Reay Road. They planned to sell the beam and buy drugs.