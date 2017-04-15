Diva railway sabotage case: Bet for Rs 2,000 was behind iron rod on tracks

A bet made by a jail inmate with drug addicts, saying he would give them Rs 2,000 if they placed an iron rod on tracks to derail a train, was behind what is known as the Diva railway sabotage case.

The Mumbra police have arrested the five drug addicts. A major tragedy was averted on Jan 24 this year, when an iron rod 6.32 m in length was found on the tracks on the Diva-Panvel route. A motorman saw it and stopped the train.

The five accused are Danish Shaikh (26), Suraj Bhosle (25), Shabbir Shaikh (34), Nazir Sayed (24) and Jayesh Pare (30). "All the accused are residents of Mumbra and have been remanded in police custody till April 17," said Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.