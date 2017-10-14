Mumbai: Ceiling tiles land on woman's head at Elphinstone station
Woman are more harassed, but not all the time, says Farhan Akhtar
Mumbai University finally gets a Rs 20 lakh slap for exam result goof-up
Photos: Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif at Salman Khan's Diwali bash
Looking for love? Here are most affectionate dog breeds!
ICC unveils 9-nation test championship to preserve Test cricket format
Has our outlook towards mental health changed for the better or worse?
With festival of lights, Diwali inching closer differently-abled students of Guwahati's Shishu Sarathi school make earthen lamps to celebrate the occasion. Despite suffering from different disabilities, the students make earthen lamps with full zeal and enthusiasm.
Representational Image
'The students in this school are taught the skills to become self-reliant so that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with other children,' said a teacher. The earthen lamps made by these children are sold in the market.
Trending video
Tagsfestival of lightsDiwalidifferently-abled studentsGuwahatiShishu Sarathi schoolearthen lampsNational news
Oct 10, 2017, 08:46 IST
Oct 05, 2017, 09:33 IST
Jun 28, 2017, 08:34 IST
Jun 08, 2017, 17:40 IST
Jan 11, 2017, 11:11 IST
Nov 02, 2016, 11:15 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 21:40 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 20:45 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 15:00 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 12:55 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 12:10 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 11:23 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 16:24 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 15:40 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 15:40 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 09:39 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 15:43 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 15:17 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 12:58 IST
Oct 12, 2017, 12:09 IST
Oct 12, 2017, 12:03 IST
Oct 11, 2017, 19:34 IST
Oct 11, 2017, 10:44 IST
Oct 11, 2017, 08:07 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 15:25 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 14:00 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 09:57 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 09:47 IST
Oct 14, 2017, 09:26 IST