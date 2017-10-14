With festival of lights, Diwali inching closer differently-abled students of Guwahati's Shishu Sarathi school make earthen lamps to celebrate the occasion. Despite suffering from different disabilities, the students make earthen lamps with full zeal and enthusiasm.



'The students in this school are taught the skills to become self-reliant so that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with other children,' said a teacher. The earthen lamps made by these children are sold in the market.