The Estonian confectionary brand, Nordic Kandie has come up with specially curated Diwali Hampers which makes for a perfect gift for Diwali.

The hamper can be customised with goodies like Nordic Kandie Ladoos, Limited Edition Kandies, Almond rock jars, assorted boxes of Dates, Cacao nut jars, Chocolate D'oreo and much more. The hampers are available in all ranges starting from Rs.2000/-

The heart and brain behind this luxury treat is the Estonian expatriate, Thea Tammeleht, who has used her family's traditional recipe to create her labour of love, 'Nordic Kandie'.





Set up in Mumbai, Nordic Kandie introduces the Indian market for the very first time to 'Gourmet Marzipan'. These Authentic Marzipans are only made from the finest almonds imported from Iran, covered in Belgian chocolate and certified pure edible gold and silver. Elegantly packaged, Nordic Kandie's Marzipan, makes for a perfect gift through the year.