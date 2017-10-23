Diwali revelry got dark and unruly more than once, with another such incident coming to light. The Versova police have booked and arrested three youths for molesting a teenager and beating up her elder brother, all under the influence of alcohol in the wee hours of Sunday. The siblings, who are residents of Versova, were returning home with two of their friends when the incident took place.

Drunk devils

According to their complaint to the police, the 19-year-old girl, her friend, her elder brother and his friend had visited a nightclub in Andheri for a Diwali party on Saturday. Around 2.10 am, when the four were in an autorickshaw on their way back and had reached the Juhu-Versova Link Road, a trio on a bike started to follow them. On nearing the vehicle, one of the three allegedly passed a comment, saying "Ye ladki mereko chahiye" (I want this girl). At first, the four ignored the bike-borne youths, but a few minutes later, the three brought the two-wheeler near the autorickshaw again and made the driver stop.

The girl's 21-year-old brother and his friend then got out and asked the three to stop following them. An argument ensued and the trio started beating up the brother and his friend. The girl and her friend tried to stop the fight, when one of the accused allegedly said to her "Chalo mere saath" (come with me) and molested her.

Timely help

Personnel from Versova police station on patrol duty saw the commotion and reached the spot to find out what the matter was. They then brought all of them to the police station, after which the trio was identified as Rahul Rewale, 25, Adil Khan, 21, and Yogesh Shewale, 21.

An officer said, "Based on the victims' complaint, we have booked and arrested the three under sections 354 (molestation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code."

