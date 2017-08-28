DMK-led opposition parties presses for floor test



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami greets O Panneerselvam in the presence of Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao. File pic

A DMK-led delegation of opposition parties yesterday called on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and urged him to direct Chief Minister K Palaniswami to prove his majority in the Assembly in view of rebellion by a section of ruling AIADMK MLAs.

DMK also later said it would be constrained to move President Ram Nath Kovind, and if needed the court, if action was not initiated by Rao within a time frame. Ever since 19 MLAs loyal to sidelined AIADMK deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran met Rao on August 21 and expressed their lack of confidence in the Chief Minister, DMK has been demanding a floor test claiming that the present government had lost its majority.