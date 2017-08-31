DMK to meet President as Governor refuses to intervene



MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao has ‘failed to discharge his duties’ and stated this as the reason for planning to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Stalin, while talking to the press, said that Governor Rao is indulging in politics, adding, “We have been saying since the beginning that the Union Government is behind everything happening in Tamil Nadu.”

This comes after Governor Rao told the Opposition leaders that he can't intervene in the issue of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rebels as the 19 MLAs ‘continue to be party members’.

In a joint appeal, four Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have urged Governor Vidyasagar Rao to summon the Assembly immediately and order Edappadi K. Palanisamy to seek a vote of confidence and resolve ‘the crisis in the ruling party’ after 19 rebel MLAs withdrew support to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media, the Opposition party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “In response to our demand (convene vote of confidence), Governor Rao said that he is unable to act as rival MLAs are still in the AIADMK.”

Dhinakaran says

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran yesterday said a decision would soon be taken on the next course of action to ease out Chief Minister K Palaniswami from his post.

19

No of MLAs supporting TTV Dhinakaran