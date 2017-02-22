DMK to move censure motion against TN Speaker

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's major opposition party DMK on Tuesday announced its decision to move a no confidence motion against assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal.

Speaking to reporters here, DMK's Working President M.K. Stalin said a letter to this effect was given to the Assembly Secretary.

A copy of the letter was also given to Dhanapal, he added.

According to Stalin, who is also Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Dhanapal acted with hidden agenda in the assembly on February 18.

On that day, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had moved a confidence motion to prove his majority in the House and the opposition had demanded secret ballot or adjournment of the session for a week.

Both the requests were declined by Dhanapal and, instead, he ordered eviction of DMK members who created ruckus inside the house.