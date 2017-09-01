Do not ignore cracks and leaks, get them fixed now! Warn experts



A thermal imaging scan shows leakage inside the concrete structure in Malad building

Think that crack in your kitc­hen wall is nothing to worry about? It is, caution construction experts, telling citizens not to ignore cracks, seepage and leaks in flats and buildings. This, they say will slowly erode the steel inside the structure and reduce the lifespan of the structure. The concern is in lieu of the building collapse of Hussaini building in Bhendi Bazar on Thursday morning.

A structural engineer, who was part of some major government projects said, "Mumbai is located near the sea, and by default there is salinity in the air, which reduces the life of steel. Due to cracks and leaks, the water penetrates RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) slabs and impacts the steel, leading to erosion of the metal, weakening the structure."



Ketan Bhuva, a waterproofing expert, uses an ultrasound machine to detect a leakage

Ketan Bhuva, a technical consultant, specialising in detection of leakages in buildings and high-rises, uses an ultra sonic leak detector inside co­ncealed toilet fittings and thermal imaging cameras to capture the images of leakage inside pillars and beams.

He said, "I have insp­ec­ted over 100 buildings in Mumbai and its outskirts in the last decade. The moisture in walls can cause asthma and other respiratory related issues. The other major cause for concern is that internal leakage in bathrooms, terraces and overhead water tanks are usually ignored by many households. This can damage the steel inside the structure and weaken its load bearing capacity."

Bhuva added, "Regular inspection and structural audit of buildings is necessary." He said usually subcontractors who construct a building do not bother to have a waterproofing expert work with them. If that is properly done, the structure would usually require maintenance only after 10 to 12 years, instead of every 3 to 5 years.

Architect Abhijit Deshpande said, "We have to understand that everything comes with an expiry date but needs proper care to increase its lifespan. Structures, too, need proper care, which most societies ignore in Mumbai."

He added, "Mumbai has many old buildings and should consider redevelopment, if the structure is dilapidated. Usually some flat owners in societies refuse to give consent for redevelopment. They don't realise the risk involved in being rigid and occupying such structures."

5

No. of years after which a bldg needs maintenance

What builders say

Paras Gundecha, chairm­an, Gundecha Builders, and former president, MCHI, said, "Reputable builders always ensure that they engage good contractors for construc­tion and guarantee 10 to 12 years of leakage-free structure, but having said this, the onus is on the occupants of the flat and society to continue maintaining the structure."