Doctor carries pregnant, profusely bleeding woman on cot for 8 km in Odisha

Many instances of pregnant women being carried on cots to hospitals by their kin had come to light in the recent past, but Sarigeta village in Malkangiri district witnessed something different. Setting an example for others, a young doctor carried his pregnant patient from an inaccessible village to a hospital on a cot. Faith on doctors!



He, along with few villagers, had to travel on foot due to bad road connectivity. On being informed about the pregnant woman complaining of labour, the Doctor of Paplur Hospital, Omkar Hota, rushed to the village with an attendant. On realising that the woman had suffered excess blood loss, the doctor carried out the delivery process in the village without much delay.

Post delivery, he decided to take her to the hospital as her condition started deteriorating. Soon after, the villagers refused to carry the woman to the hospital, Dr Hota and the woman's husband carried her on a cot for eight km. The condition of the woman and the newborn is said to be stable after medical care and treatment at the hospital.