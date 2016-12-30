Doctor duo from Nashik ride into Mumbai on a cycle and Guinness world record

Rode 6,000 km across the country in 10 days; will be sending details to the world record officials



Hitendra Mahajan (right) and his younger brother Mahendra at the Gateway of India, this morning. Pic /Satej Shinde

Two doctor brothers from Nashik rode into the city early this morning on their bicycles, having completed 6,000 kilometres in 10 days and 20 hours in their attempt at a Guinness record.

Notably, Dr Hitendra Mahajan and Dr Mahendra Mahajan were the first Indians to win the world’s toughest and most prestigious bicycle race of 4,860 km – The Race Across America (RAAM) – in a Team of Two category in June 2015. Dr Mahendra said, “We have fixed a GPRS system on our bicycles so we can prove our distance and location and have collected other proof as well to send to the officials at the Guinness World Records.”



The Mahajans being felicitated on their arrival in Mumbai. Pic /Satej Shinde

The message the Mahajans having been spreading on their ride across the country is ‘Follow the rules and India will rule’, appealing to Indians to just follow the government’s rules. Dr Hitendra said, “We started our ride on December 18 at 7.20 am from Gateway of India and rode on the country’s Golden Quadrilateral spanning 6,000 km of highways connecting four major cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkatta and Delhi.”



Hitendra and Mahendra Mahajan. Pic/Satej Shinde

Dr Mahendra said, “We used to complete 550 km a day. Over the 10 days on the road, we met citizens who spoke positively on the PM’s demonitisation decision and other things.”