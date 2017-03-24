Doctors refuse to toe the line, leave patients stranded

Disregard both MARD and HC orders to resume work; all hopes now pinned on meeting with CM

Patients and their attendants are refused entry at KEM Hospital today. A similar scenario played out at all key civic hospitals

Despite being directed late last night to withdraw their strike by their umbrella association -- the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) -- residents doctors in the city continued with their agitation today.

MARD's directive came on the heels of the HC's order to the government and hospital administrations yesterday to assign 1,100 guards in state hospitals by April 15 to protect doctors. But doctors are refusing to relent, saying they would resume work only after getting a written assurance from the state that it would put an end to assaults on them.

Ayan Shaikh was to undergo a spinal cord surgery days ago. His exasperated mother finally got him discharged today. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Chaos at hospitals

Assuming that the strike had been called off, many patients arrived at the city's three key civic hospitals -- KEM, Nair and Sion -- early today, but were turned away owing to the absence of doctors. The confusion soon led to chaos at these hospitals.

Ayan Shaikh (3), who was to undergo a spinal cord surgery a few days ago, was discharged today from KEM Hospital on the insistence of his mother. His CT scan had been pending for days at the hospital in the absence of doctors. Refusing to wait further and endanger her child's life, Shaikh's mother decided to go ahead with a private hospital for the treatment.

At Sion Hospital, Shakina Khan (7), who wanted to get the plaster on her fractured leg removed, was left high and dry.

Seven-year-old Shakina Khan couldn’t get even her leg plaster removed at Sion Hospital

Meeting with CM today

MARD and Indian Medical Association (IMA) representatives were slated to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 1pm today to break the impasse. IMA representative Sagar Mundra said, “We will take any decision regarding the strike after meeting the CM. We only want adequate safety while on duty, nothing else.”

Around 4,000 resident doctors went on mass leave on Monday to protest a string of attacks on members from the fraternity in recent times.

In an attempt to break the deadlock, Fadnavis had yesterday proposed setting up a panel to resolve security issues in state-run hospitals.