Dog squads from Maharashtra police force felicitated for their service



Pics/Shadab Khan

On Sunday, dog squads from the state police force were felicitated for their service by the student council of the Bombay Veterinary College. The batch of 2015-16 had first come up with the idea of felicitating our furry heroes.

Their one-of-a-kind event was made bigger and better by the batch of 2016-17. Almost 30 dogs across 18 departments (including RCF, CISF, BDDS, NDRF, Airport Customs and Animal Angel Therapy Dogs) were felicitated.

For the first time, six lifetime achievement awards were given to retired service dogs. The canines were presented with a medal, certificate, scarf and a goodie bag.