Dogged by complaints, Mumbai fine arts colleges to be inspected

In a first, fine arts colleges in state will undergo inspection by the Directorate of Art. The move comes after repeated complaints against colleges, especially over exorbitant fees and inadequate services.

Several complaints

A senior faculty member from a reputed fine arts college in the city said, “This will be the first such inspection. Over the past decade, there has been an increase in the number of colleges, most of them private and unaided. That’s what has made fee regulation difficult.”

A student, who had lodged a complaint against a college in Kalyan with the directorate, said, “When I took admission, it was decided I would pay the fee in installments. Then, before the exams, the management said it wants full payment, or I won’t be allowed to appear for the exams. Only after I approached the directorate did it get resolved.”

“Harassment of students in these colleges has become common. In many cases, teachers also hold personal grudges, giving biased evaluations. The directorate’s move is welcome,” said Prashant Anasane, an artist, who helps students tackle such issues.

Official confirmation

Directorate of Art director Rajiv Mishra said, “There has not been any review of conditions in fine arts colleges for the last four years. And there have been repeated complaints against these colleges. Hence, we decided to hold inspections. This will ensure that colleges begin to fulfil their responsibilities, if they are falling short.”