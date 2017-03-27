Dogs eat up old woman, who went missing from MP hospital

Rajgarh (MP): A mauled body of an 80-year-old woman, who was apparently eaten up by stray dogs, was found in the district hospital premises days after she went missing from the facility.

Officials said today that the remains of the woman identified as Bismillah were found yesterday by the sanitation staff in the hospital premises near the maternity ward. The woman had gone missing on March 19. The hospital came to know about the missing woman only when other patients alerted the staff about a foul smell emanating from the spot near the ward where a portion of her mutilated body was found, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr S S Gupta said.

It appears that she was eaten up by stray dogs who just left the upper portion of her body, the CMHO said, adding the woman might have probably stepped out of the hospital and mauled by the animals. However, further probe will bring clarity into the incident, he added.

The old woman had come from Madhusudhangadh area in Guna district a few days ago and was admitted to the district hospital recently by cops who found her unwell and lying on a roadside, police said. The woman went missing on March 19, but no police

complaint was lodged by the hospital authorities, they said. Her remains have been handed over to relatives for last rites and investigation is underway.