Dombivli contractor murder: Missing assistant's body found



Kishore Choudhary was shot dead at his home in Dombivli last week

The body of a slain Dombivli contractor's assistant, who was shot dead at his residence by a group of men has been recovered. Thane Police retrieved the body of Mahimdas Wilson, the assistant of Kishore Choudhary from a creek in Mahabaleshwar.

According to Indian Express, the accused revealed during interrogation that they had done away with Wilson due to his closeness with Choudhary.

Choudhary was shot dead by a group of men at his residence last week. Police said that the incident took place at Shiv Amrut building in Thakurli Chole village, where the deceased, had taken up some house renovation work.

Six persons, including four suspected assailants who had allegedly fired 18 bullets from a 32 bore revolver at Chaudhari, were arrested by the police and the crime branch.

According to police, a group of around ten men barged into the flat, located in Shivamrut building in Sambhaji Nagar of Thakurli, on Tuesday morning and hurled abuses at Chaudhari before two of them opened fire at him and his friend Nitin Joshi (32), who sustained injuries. A police official said that at least 22 bullets were fired in which 18 hit Chaudhari while Joshi took one. Three empty bullet cartridges were found in the flat. Chaudhari died on the spot.

After getting information, Dombivali police rushed to the spot and took both Chaudhari and Joshi to a nearby hospital. A case of murder was registered by the police. Police prima facie suspect a business rivalry as the trigger behind the incident as Chaudhari and Joshi had obtained an interior designing contract of the flat.