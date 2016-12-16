Dombivli Gymkhana Utsav 2016

Mysterious teen leads to tantalizing youths. Utsav is entering in its 20th edition, means Utsav is becoming youthful. This Utsav of enthusiasm will be celebrated from 17th to 26th December 2016. “Digital India” initiative will be embedded in Utsav as Utsav goes Digital this year. Utsav tickets will be available cashless also. Mobile wallets & card payment facilities will be made available for purchase of entry tickets. Free WI FI facility is made available to all entering Utsav. All stall holders are requested to make cashless facilities available for the consumers, Digital media is being used for marketing of Utsav. Additions of Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Snapchatetc are also used. To connect all a Hashtag ‘#dgutsav2k16’ is created. Selfie points are also installed in Utsav Arena.



At Utsav “Swacha Bharat Abhiyan” is promoted since last year. This year we will be aggressively promoting this theme. Free Hand sanitization is made available for all entering in Food Court Arena. Gymkhana managing committee has requested to help us to keep the premises clean.

Like every year, stalls have been booked well in advance. Utsav stands true to its tag line “everything for everyone”. With various activities including Exhibitions, Entertainment & Delicacies to tickle taste buds. Cultural programs by school children’s is always an attraction in Utsav like last six years. Zee Marathi artists will bring colours to Utsav 2016. This year Utsav will also create waves in the air through its Radio Partner Radio City, Online Radio Partner Radio City Marathi and Online Media Partner Mid-day.com.

Utsav will be inaugurated on 17th December 2016 at 6pm at the hands of Shri Ravindra Chavan, Minister of States Maharashtra, MP. Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Mayor Shri. RajendraDeolekar, MLA Shri SubhashBhoir, Municipal Commissioner Shri E.Ravindran, Shri. Ashok Panvalkar& Shri RavindraPrabhudesai will grace the occasion.

“Arambha” a renowned “Dhol Pathak” will be added attraction during inauguration ceremony.

“KridaRatna Award” for outstanding sports person will be presented during closing Ceremony on 26thDecember at 6pm. This occasion will be graced by Shri Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra State.

Dombivli Gymkhana has always been at the fore front of Social Activities this Utsav “Organ Donation” information and Registration Initiative will be taken up in association with Indian Medical Association Dombivli Branch.

We are sure you will give us a lot of Publicity as usual.