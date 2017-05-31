Dombivli man shot dead during argument over parking



Representational Pic

A 25-year-old man from Dombivli was shot dead after a minor argument over parking of a JCB machine in front of his car. The Dombivli cops have registered a case and have formed eight teams to trace the accused.

According to the police, the deceased Vikrant Kane (25), was a resident of Iyer village in Dombivli. On Tuesday morning, main accused Mangesh Bhagat's family had parked a JCB machine in front of Kane's car, as some repair work was going on in their house. When Kane asked them to remove the vehicle, an argument broke out between them. However, after some time he went back home.

"While he was having lunch, the Bhagat family called him down for some work. When he went downstairs, Mangesh fired a round at him. The deceased's brother, who witnessed the incident, said that no major argument had taken place over the matter," said Pratap Digaonkar, additional commissioner of police, Kalyan division.

Kane was shifted to a private hospital in Dombivli, but he later died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The cops have booked more than five people in the case, which includes Mangesh Bhagat, Shriram Bhagat, Omkar Bhagat, Shriram Naidu and Sai Bhagat. "We have registered a case against more than five people. Also, we have formed eight teams to trace the accused," said Digaonkar.