Domicile certificate must for admission to medical colleges in state

With the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) releasing their results on Friday, all eyes are now on the medical admissions process. As per the latest announcement made by Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), those seeking admission in a medical college in the state will have to produce Domicile of Maharashtra certificate and mark sheets of their Std X and Std XII exams.

Dr Pravin Shingare, director, said, "We will conduct admissions to 100 per cent seats in private medical colleges and 85 per cent seats in government medical colleges. It has been clearly communicated this year that without domicile, no admission will be possible. And, along with domicile, the candidate must provide mark sheets of Std X and XII from Maharashtra State Board to justify the domicile. There will only be few exceptions, and those have been properly defined."

This year, a total of 11,38,890 candidates registered for the NEET, 10,90,085 appeared, among which 6,09,820 qualified for medical seats across country. Abhishek Dogra from Pune has topped the state with All India Rank 5. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 47,3,305 were males, 6,16,772 were females and 8 were transgenders. A total of 1,522 candidates were Non Resident Indians (NRIs), 480 candidates from the category of overseas citizens of India, 69 candidates from the category of Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and 613 were foreign nationals. All of these were first time categories.

Success Stories



Santosh Sharma and Satish Sharma

Santosh Sharma (18)

Score 581

AIR 5137

Santosh Sharma, son of a carpenter, is now the first in the family poised to become a doctor. "Given our financial situation, I was not sure if my parents would allow me to pursue a career in medicine. But, they believed in my hard work and encouraged me. Their struggle to pay my tuition fees motivated me to study harder," said Sharma, who aspires to become a neuro surgeon. His father Satish Sharma said, "No one in the family, in over 50 years, ever thought of studying beyond SSC. When my son asked me to support him, I didn't think twice."

Deepak Gupta and Manikchand Gupta

Deepak Gupta (18)

Score 552

AIR 10507

Manikchand Gupta, a vegetable vendor at Asalpha Market, Ghatkopar, spent half his day distributing sweets to friends and family. "I am extremely proud of my son. I used to work two extra hours, so that I could pay for his tuitions," he said. His son Deepak, who aspires to become a radiologist, said, "My father never allowed me to help him sell vegetables. He is strict about my studies and doesn't want me to worry about finances."

Rishabh Mishra and Dineshchand Mishra

Rishabh Mishra (18)

Score 620

AIR 1355

Rishabh Mishra is the son of Dineshchand Mishra, an auto-rickshaw driver who is the sole bread earner in the family. "From the time he was in the sixth standard, my son has wanted to become a doctor. He was always sure and very passionate about his goal. As his father, I was confident of his decision and I am really proud of him today. Money problems and my struggle are nothing when compared to securing my son's future." Rishabh, who wants to take admission in a government medical college, said, "I have seen my father do double shifts to pay for my studies. Today, more than being proud of myself, I am proud to have him as my father."