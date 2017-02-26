Don't believe the dreams spun by Modi-Shah: Mayawati

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday warned the people of Uttar Pradesh from falling for the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, alleging that they were dreaming of harming the state after winning the elections.

The BJP only shows big dreams to people and delivers on none, she said at a rally in this eastern UP town, and asked the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to explain where were the "rivers of milk flowing" in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief also said that the two will however not succeed in their efforts to come to power in UP as the state's people were wise enough to reject their divisive politics.

"This time, the people have seen through their game plan and will not let them succeed," she said while referring to the Lok Sabha polls where the BJP had stunned everyone by winning 71 seats out of the total 80.

Targeting Modi, the four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused him of not delivering on the promises made by the BJP in the 2014 general elections.

"They (the BJP) should tell the people what they have done in the past three years," she said while claiming that the people of UP had made up their mind to hand over the reins of the state to "apni beti" (their own daughter).