Don't create hurdles for development on civic plots, civic chief tell BMC

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta has directed officials of the building proposal department's zonal offices to not create hurdles for any development work on municipal plots.



With an eye on implementing and developing amenities proposed in the Development Plan 2034, the civic body has identified various municipal plots and wants to fast track such projects.

Following a few complaints from the civic officials on a delay in procuring permissions to carry out development of projects, Mehta has instructed the Chief Engineer of the Development Plan department to issue guidelines in this matter.

The civic chief, in a meeting held in October, asked the DP department head to issue instructions to the zonal Building Proposal offices to not reject projects, and in case of rejection, to have a discussion about it with the authorities.

In the meeting chaired by the civic chief, it was specifically decided that there should be no rejection on the grounds of parking and open space deficiency, revealed civic sources.

The BMC has identified and kept over an R5,000 crore budget for amenities coming up on municipal plots, in this year's budget.

For construction of amenities such as schools and hospitals, the BMC has been paying special attention, and there should not be hurdles for it, said a civic official.

"Construction on municipal plots is important and now the civic chief has directed that civic officials of zonal Building Proposal offices cannot give a negative reply to any construction, so that the amenities to be provided to the citizens can be built at the earliest. Before rejection of any development projects the matter should be discussed with the civic chief," said a senior civic official present in the meeting.

The chief engineer of DP department, Sanjay Darade, was unavailable for comment.

Rs 5k cr

This year's budget for amenities coming up on municipal plots

