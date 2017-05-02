Don't litter at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, eyes on you

The state has announced that CCTVs are being installed to ensure that visitors at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary don't damage the state-of-the-art facilities; will impose Rs 2,000 fine as well on miscreants



A flamingo wades through the water at the newly-opened flamingo sanctuary in Airoli on Monday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Even as it is Day 1 for the new flamingo sanctuary, the state wants to ensure that it has state-of-the-art equipment ready in place to prevent any miscreants from damaging the marine biodiversity.

Also read: Free entry for visitors on Day 1 at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

To that end, it will install CCTV camera traps throughout the premises and adjoining areas, and a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on those who violate the norms.

N Vasudevan, chief conservator of forest, Mangroves Cell, said, "We are very happy to inaugurate the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre (CMCB) in Airoli for the public as it will help to educate the visitors and tourists. A lot of effort has gone into the project, and we hope that the centre remains in a good condition."

On Sunday, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar inaugurated the Thane Creek Flamingos Sanctuary along with the two CMCBs.

"We have plans to install CCTV cameras inside the CMCB and the adjoining areas so that we can keep a watch on the visitors. If we find anyone littering or involved in damaging the property, then we will take action, and a fine of Rs 2,000 will also be imposed," said a senior official from the Mangroves Cell.