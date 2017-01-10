Don't look for celebrity fitness trainer Leena Mogre's gym on the Internet. Here's why

Leena Mogre

Celebrity fitness trainer Leena Mogre has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai police after an unknown person allegedly hacked an Internet profile linked to her gym and changed the address of her fitness centre.

Sources confirmed that a few weeks ago, the celebrity trainer along with her husband, lodged a complaint with the cyber police station. It pertains to the location of Mogre’s gym in the Shivaji Park-Mahim area.

"She has said an unknown person with mala fide intention showed her gym’s location on Facebook to some false place” said an officer.

"We have written to Facebook seeking details of the person and the IP of the computer system using the profile linked to her gym. We are awaiting a response."

The police have registered a Local Area Crime case under sections of the Information Technology Act for hacking and impersonation. The alleged crime could be an attempt to cause business loss to Mogre and defame her. Despite attempts, Mogre was unavailable for comment.