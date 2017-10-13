Don't punish but nourish yourself this Diwali

Diwali brings with it immense joy but this happiness turns into guilt after having festive sweets and savouries. In this air of festive vibes, everyone gets involved in bingeing and later all this bingeing turns into weight, calories, and sugar worries -- but enjoy the festival with no regrets this season.

Sonia Narang, Nutritionist and Wellness Expert, Oriflame India, and Mehar Rajput, Nutritionist, FITPASS, share mindful steps to have guilt-free Diwali.

1. Sweets: No matter what you are eating, eat small bites, relish the taste, it will last longer and control your urge to take another piece. Try eating homemade laddoos made from jaggery and dry fruits as they control your calorie intake. Also, note that high sugar intake can put extra burden on your liver.

2. Portion control is the key: Small portions fit in small plates. It is important to keep a check on the quantity of food you consume and your daily calorie intake. Along with this, try to avoid a second helping.

3. Increase your water intake: Stay hydrated with low caloric smoothies, juices, coconut water. Keep water infused with lime, mint, berries, cucumber and any other citrus fruit of your choice and sip throughout the day.

4. Walk when you shop: Walk off the shopping and trips to the parties. You burn off 200 calories in just 30 minutes. If it is difficult to hit the gym, no worries! Take the stairs, do a couple of stretching exercises at your desk, skipping, the list is endless!

5. Restrict the amount of sugar and salt intake: High salt intake may cause swelling, puffiness and water retention in body and in lower extremities.

6. Choose your booze: Enjoy your pre-Diwali parties but don't forget to choose your booze. Go for spritzers or wine above colorific cocktails or hefty beers. Observe the single-handful rule with nuts and crisps and salads.

7. Not just for yourself but for everyone else: This Diwali gift healthy with a box of almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, Sesame seeds, Pecans, pine nuts, that group zumba dance pass or a trek for the entire family and friends.

8. Plan your dinner: If you have already consumed a lot of calories during the day, make sure You can either have a glass of milk, buttermilk, cold coffee, fruit salad or try some low carb fat-free foods.