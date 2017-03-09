E-paper

Don't touch or flirt while on a ride, says Uber

By A Correspondent | Posted 09-Mar-2017

Representational Image

Think twice before behaving badly with a cab driver or indulging in some sexual conduct with him. You may never get a ride again.

The new Uber Community Guidelines say that riders can lose access to the service if they don't follow certain rules. Moreover, if a customer is travelling in a group or allows others to book a ride from his\her phone, the account holder would be responsible for the behaviour of the riders.

An official email from Uber states, "If we are informed about some kind of problematic behaviour, we will immediately contact the rider. Depending on the nature of the concern, we may put the rider's account on hold for further investigation. If the issues raised are serious or if it's a repeat offence, then the customer may lose access to Uber. Any behaviour involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination or illegal activities while using Uber, can result in loss of access to the account."

Grounds for account cancellation

  • Damaging driver's or other passengers' property
  • Physical contact with the driver or fellow riders
  • Use of inappropriate and abusive language or gestures
  • Unwanted contact with driver or fellow passenger after the trip is over 
  • Breaking the local law while using Uber

