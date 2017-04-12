Donald Trump, Theresa May, Angela Merkel discuss 'window of opportunity' in Syria



Donald Trump and Theresa May at the White House in January. Pic/AFP

Washington/London: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed that a "window of opportunity" exists to convince Russia to end its support for embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump made a phone call to May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and they discussed America's response to the suspected chemical attack by Syrian regime in which 87 people, including 31 children, were killed.

May and Merkel, in two separate calls with Trump, expressed support for the action of the US and agreed with Trump on the importance of holding Assad accountable, the White House said.

"The Prime Minister and the president agreed that a window of opportunity now exists in which to persuade Russia that its alliance with Assad is no longer in its strategic interest," May's spokesperson said in London.

"They agreed that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week provides an opportunity to make progress towards a solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement," her spokesperson said.

However, US has denied that it has intel Russia had prior information of Assad planning the chemical attack.