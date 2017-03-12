Donald Trump admin asks 46 US attorneys to quit



Preet Bharara



Washington: The Trump administration has asked for the resignation of the Indian-American "crusader" prosecutor Preet Bharara and 45 other US attorneys, who were appointed by former President Barack Obama, to ensure a "uniform transition".

In all there are 93 US attorneys. Many of them have already left their positions, but 46 attorneys who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump regime have been asked by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

Defending the move, Flores said that both the George W Bush and Bill Clinton administrations made similar requests at the beginning of their term.

Bharara, who has earned the reputation of a "crusader" prosecutor, had met Trump in November. Following the meeting, Trump asked Bharara to stay. Neither the White House, nor the Justice Department responded to the questions on Bharara.

Voices

Charles Schumer, New York Senator

'By asking for the immediate resignation... the President is interrupting ongoing cases and investigations and hindering the administration of justice'

Tweet talk

Jaguarjin @jaguarjin: A corrupt administration lead by Donald Trump and Sessions cannot have the incorruptible Preet Bharara at the helm!