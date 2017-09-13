Twenty-eight-year old Hope Hicks has been a long-time Trump aide. Pic/AFP
Twenty-eight-year-old Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks has been named White House communication's director, formally taking on one of the most powerful roles in Washington.
Hicks - who had been acting director since the spectacular departure of Anthony Scaramucci – confirmed her appointment via email yesterday. The former model and PR operative is known around the West Wing for her close relationship with the Trump family and as a keen defender of Trump's image.
She previously advised Ivanka Trump and was spokesperson for Trump's presidential campaign, her first job in politics.
Since the beginning of the administration she had a floating role, a trusted advisor to the president who was able to channel Trump's thinking on issues related to the press.
