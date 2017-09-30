US President Donald Trump recently called Angela Merkel to congratulate her on winning a fourth term as German chancellor and discussed how to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions and 'malign' activities in the Middle East. Trump during the call wished her well in the formation of the government, White House officials said.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, on Friday. Pic/AFP

He underscored the deep ties that bind the two nations, their joint efforts to promote peace and prosperity, and US' commitment to their longstanding, strong alliance with the German government and its people, they added.

Among other things, they discussed how to counter Iran's 'malign' activities in the Middle East. The US has accused Iran of spreading terrorism in the Middle East.

Trump has been criticising Iran and the landmark 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, in conjunction with other world powers.

The agreement curtailed Tehran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting punishing Western sanctions.

Trump has called the deal "an embarrassment". Trump and Merkel also addressed the nuclear deal and Iran's missile programme, and its non-compliance with the UN.

Trump has until October 16 to certify to Congress that Iran is complying. Then, Congress would have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran. They also affirmed the importance of achieving peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, the White House said.

'US to watch Pak's choices'

The US will 'watch' Pakistan's choices on Trump's new Afghan and South Asia strategy to combat terrorism in its tracks, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said. At the same time, Mattis also lauded India's commitment towards development in Afghanistan.

US conducts more airstrikes in Libya

The US military has carried out more airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Libya, killing several fighters, the US Africa Command says. The strikes hit Tuesday about 160 km southeast of the Mediterranean city of Sirte, reports said.