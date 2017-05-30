Donald Trump attacks 'fake news' following Jared Kushner reports



Trump has said he has full confidence in Kushner. FILE PIC

US President Donald Trump attacked the news media and dismissed leaks from the White House as "fake news", following reports that his son-in-law tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.

Shortly after Trump's remarks on Twitter, Homeland Security secretary John Kelly made the rounds of Sunday television news shows to praise any so-called backchannel communications, especially with Russia, as "a good thing".

The Republican president returned to the White House after a 9-day trip to the Middle East and Europe to face more questions about alleged communications between Jared Kushner and Russia's ambassador to Washington.

"It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

In a statement later on Sunday night, carried by the New York Times, Trump praised Kushner and the work he has done in the White House.

"Jared is doing a great job...," he said. "I have total confidence in him. He is respected by everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person."