Donald Trump attacks 'SNL' calls it 'really bad television'

  Donald Trump

Los Angeles: Donald Trump has slammed "Saturday Night Live" following the show featuring Alec Baldwin (as Trump) poking fun at the president-elect's recent press conference.

The NBC show returned from its winter holiday break on Saturday to poke fun at the recent news surrounding the president-elect and his first press conference in nearly half a year. And Trump took to Twitter to attack the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!" Trump tweeted.

