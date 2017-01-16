Donald Trump attacks 'SNL' calls it 'really bad television'

Donald Trump

Los Angeles: Donald Trump has slammed "Saturday Night Live" following the show featuring Alec Baldwin (as Trump) poking fun at the president-elect's recent press conference.

The NBC show returned from its winter holiday break on Saturday to poke fun at the recent news surrounding the president-elect and his first press conference in nearly half a year. And Trump took to Twitter to attack the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!" Trump tweeted.